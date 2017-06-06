A district court judge signed arrest warrants for Michigan State football players Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance on Tuesday, one day after the county prosecutor announced plans to charge them with sexual assault.

The three players are accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an on-campus apartment in the early hours of Jan. 16, 2017. King was charged with first- and third-degree sexual assault. Corley and Vance were each charged with third-degree sexual assault.

The three players were indefinitely suspended from the football program and removed from campus housing in February, shortly after the university was made aware of the incident. Michigan State's athletic department and football coach Mark Dantonio are expected to address the status of those players in the near future.

The school also suspended football staff member Curtis Blackwell. Blackwell was not charged with any crimes, but an investigation commissioned by the university found he violated school policy by speaking to the players and not telling his bosses what he learned from those conversations. His contract with the school was not renewed when it expired at the end of May.

The school's board of trustees met with Dantonio and athletic director Mark Hollis Monday afternoon, in part to discuss the results of that investigation, completed by Jones Day law firm. The board said afterward that Dantonio, Hollis and university president Lou Anna K. Simon have their "full support."

Corley played in 12 games for the Spartans as a true freshman and was named to the FWAA's Freshman All-America team. He spent time at wide receiver and defensive back, finishing his first season with 33 catches for 453 yards and three touchdowns.

King played in nine games at defensive end during his true freshman season in 2016. He made 10 tackles. Vance did not play in his first season on campus last fall.

Four of the 20 players who joined Michigan State's football team as freshmen in 2016 have now been charged with sexual assault. Auston Robertson was dismissed from the program in April after he was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly raping a woman in her apartment. Robertson was previously arrested in January 2016 -- before signing on to play for the Spartans -- on charges of misdemeanor battery that stemmed from allegedly improperly touching a female classmate in high school.