EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The three former Michigan State football players accused of sexual assault this week have pleaded not guilty to those charges in an East Lansing courtroom during the course of the past two days.

Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance were dismissed from the school's football program Tuesday after a judge signed warrants for their arrest. They are accused of forcing a young woman to perform sex acts on them in the bathroom of an on-campus apartment during a party in January.

Editor's Picks Dantonio: MSU needs to re-center after charges Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio said he views the sexual assault charges brought against his players this spring as a chance to "re-center" the program and reinforce what he sees as its core principles.

Warrants signed for 3 Michigan State players Arrest warrants were signed for Michigan State football players Donnie Corley, Josh King and Demetric Vance on Tuesday, one day after the county prosecutor announced plans to charge them with sexual assault. 1 Related

King left the courtroom in East Lansing in handcuffs after the judge set his bond at $25,000. He has been charged with counts of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct as well as one count of capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person.

Police say King pulled a young woman into the bathroom and raped her before inviting Corley and Vance into the room. Detectives discovered a video on King's cellphone of the incident. King's attorney, Shannon Smith, told the court that she believes the video in question will help exonerate her client.

"I believe once we are able to open those videos, it will show this was consensual," Smith said. "We have a very strong defense."

King faces up to life in prison if convicted. Corley and Vance face up to 15 years in prison if they are convicted. Both are charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and their lawyers said they intend to fight the charges.

"It's never a good day when a criminal charge is filed against you," John Shea, Corley's attorney, said in a written statement. "At least Mr. Corley knows what he is facing and can get on with the process of fighting it. ...The charge is only an accusation and Mr. Corley is presumed to be innocent. He maintains that, in fact, he IS innocent, and we intend to demonstrate that in the coming proceedings."

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said Tuesday that he decided to dismiss all three players immediately after charges were filed because their "morals were not where they needed to be."

The university found that all three players had violated Michigan State's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy through a Title IX investigation. All three players are still enrolled as students at the school while the process of determining sanctions for those violations continues.

Preliminary hearings for all three players in the criminal case are scheduled to take place June 22.