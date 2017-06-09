The all-time Bob Stoops era OU team

Before his retirement this week as the longest-tenured FBS head coach, Bob Stoops won 190 games at Oklahoma, more than any other coach in school history. He coached two Heisman winners, 37 All-Americans and produced 79 NFL draft picks.

Here's an All-Stoops era Oklahoma team:

Quarterback

Sam Bradford: The 2008 Heisman Trophy winner and single-season OU passing yardage and touchdowns record-holder. He led the Sooners to the BCS championship game and edges a deep field of Stoops-era quarterbacks also headlined by Josh Heupel, who led Stoops' only national title team, 2003 Heisman winner Jason White, Landry Jones and Baker Mayfield.

Sam Bradford was Bob Stoops' second Heisman winner. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Running back

Adrian Peterson: An All-American and the Heisman runner-up in 2004 as he set the FBS freshman rushing record with 1,925 yards. Injuries cut into his final two seasons, but he remains fourth on the Sooners' rushing charts with 4,045 career yards.

Samaje Perine: Twice a first-team All-Big 12 honoree and a workhorse in Stoops' final three years, he sneaked past Billy Sims to finish atop the OU rushing charts with 4,122 yards.

Wide receiver

Ryan Broyles: The Oklahoma and Big 12 all-time leader in receptions (349), receiving yards (4,586) and receiving touchdowns (45), Broyles' star shined brightest in 2010 and 2011 while he served as Jones' top target.

Dede Westbrook: Just a one-year standout, but what a year it was last fall, as he won the Biletnikoff Award and finished fourth in the Heisman voting. His 1,524-yard senior season is second in OU history behind Broyles' junior season.

Tight end

Jermaine Gresham: A 2008 All-American alongside Bradford, he hauled in 66 balls for 950 yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns for a squad that posted 51 points and 548 yards per game.

Editor's Picks Bob Stoops joins rare company in college football history The winningest coach in the history of Oklahoma, one of the most storied programs in college football history, is among an elite club of coaches who were able to leave on their own terms.

Meet Lincoln Riley, the 33-year-old taking over the Oklahoma Sooners OU coach Bob Stoops knew Lincoln Riley was head coach material. Now Riley, the youngest head coach in the FBS, gets his chance to prove it.

Sooners' Stoops steps down after 18 seasons Bob Stoops, saying "the timing is perfect to hand over the reins," exits as the Sooners' all-time winningest coach, with a 190-48 record. Oklahoma offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley replaces him. 2 Related

Offensive line

Jammal Brown: The preeminent OU left tackle, he won the Outland Trophy in 2004, the last of his three All-Big 12 seasons, for his protection of White. Brown did not allow even a QB hurry in his senior year.

Duke Robinson: All-Big 12 in 2007 and 2008, he was a consensus All-American as a junior while manning the left guard position.

Gabe Ikard: A four-year starter who shifted during his sophomore year from left guard to center and never let go of snapping duties in his final two years, earning three All-Big 12 awards and All-America recognition as a senior in 2013.

Frank Romero: Converted from defensive line midway through his career, Romero starred on Stoops' first great team, the 2000 national champions, and captained the Sooners in 2001.

Trent Williams: Another dominant tackle, Williams earned All-America honors as a senior in 2009 while protecting the freshman QB Jones en route to being named the Big 12 offensive lineman of the year.

Ryan Broyles owns several Oklahoma and Big 12 receiving records. Jeff Moffett/Icon SMI

Kicker

Michael Hunnicutt: The Sooners' all-time leading scorer with 444 points, he was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as a junior in 2013 and hit 83.3 percent (75 of 90) of his career field goal attempts.

Defensive line

Dan Cody: All-conference in 2003 and 2004 and an All-American as a senior, he ranks third in OU history with 25 sacks. Cody played as a true freshman on OU's legendary 2000 defense.

Tommie Harris: A menacing force for Stoops' defense from the day he set foot on campus, Harris started every game as a true freshman, then earned All-America honors in 2002 and 2003 and won the Lombardi Award as a junior before leaving early for the NFL.

Gerald McCoy: An All-American in 2008 and 2009, McCoy lived in opponents' backfields and started 40 consecutive games, the most by a defensive lineman at OU.

Jeremy Beal: "The Real Deal," Beal finished second in OU history with 29 sacks and 56.5 tackles for loss, accumulating his totals from 2007 to 2010 -- the final three years of which he received all-league recognition.

Linebacker

Rocky Calmus: Twice an All-American and the Butkus Award winner as a senior in 2001, Calmus set the tone for great defensive play under Stoops. He earned three All-Big 12 honors as he led OU in tackles for loss each of those seasons.

Teddy Lehman: Taking the mantle from Calmus, Lehman was named an All-American in 2002 and 2003, winning the Butkus Award in his final season as the leader of Oklahoma's top-ranked defense and a team that played for the 2003 national title.

Travis Lewis: A four-year mainstay in the defensive lineup who didn't miss a game in his career, Lewis earns the nod over more decorated Rufus Alexander and Curtis Lofton for his longevity. In 54 starts, he made 446 tackles, third in OU history.

Perhaps no player defined the early years of Stoops' tenure like safety Roy Williams. AP Photo/Tim Sharp

Secondary

Derrick Strait: The 2003 winner of the Thorpe and Nagurski awards, he set career records for pass breakups and interception return yardage. He also earned All-Big 12 honors in 2012 and notched 53 career starts.

Roy Williams: A superior athlete and feared defender inherited by Stoops from John Blake's team, Williams broke into the lineup in the second half of the 1999 season and didn't leave until he had won the Thorpe and Nagurski awards as a fourth-year junior in 2001.

J.T. Thatcher: An All-American at free safety and a punt returner for the 2000 national champions, Thatcher fell one interception short of the single-season school record with eight.

Zack Sanchez: Tied for fourth in OU history with 15 interceptions from 2013 to 2015, he was twice an All-Big 12 pick and a decorated three-year starter who earned second-team All-America honors before leaving early a year ago.

Punter

Tress Way: A four-year starter, he punted 250 times in his career and never dipped below a 44-yard season average. Way boomed five punts of 70 yards or longer from 2009 to 2012.