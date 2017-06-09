Utah has extended football coach Kyle Whittingham's contract through the 2021 season, it announced Friday.

Whittingham, 57, has compiled a 104-50 record in 12 seasons since replacing Urban Meyer at the end of the 2004 season and has a 10-1 record in bowl games. He has been at the school since 1994, when he was hired as the defensive line coach.

Among FBS programs, only Iowa's Kirk Ferentz and TCU's Gary Patterson have longer tenures with their current schools.

Kyle Whittingham was named 2008 National Coach of the Year after a 13-0 record and a victory over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Whittingham guided the program for its final six seasons in the Mountain West and into the Pac-12 in 2011. Since Utah joined the conference, it has gone 25-29 in conference play and 46-30 overall. The Utes have finished with a winning record in Pac-12 games in each of the past three years, including the 2015 season when it ended up in a first-place tie with USC in the South Division.

The Utes went 9-4 last season and beat Indiana 26-24 in the Foster Farms Bowl. They open the 2017 season at home against North Dakota on Aug. 31.

Financial terms of the extension were not announced.