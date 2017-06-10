Nebraska freshman wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday, according to campus police records.

Johnson Jr., a recruit who enrolled in January and played for the Huskers in the spring game, is the son of former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson, who played for Nebraska coach Mike Riley at USC in the 1990s.

According to multiple reports, University of Nebraska-Lincoln police records show Johnson Jr., 18, was found with 4.5 grams of marijuana inside a dorm room.

Johnson Jr. was the 159th-ranked recruit in the Class of 2017.