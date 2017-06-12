The Clemson football team visited the White House to celebrate its national title victory. (1:43)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump honored Clemson University's NCAA champion football team Monday, calling its victory a title "for the ages."

The Tigers won the national championship in January with a thrilling 35-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump said it was one of the greatest games he ever watched.

The Clemson football team gives President Trump a jersey on Monday. AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

He shook hands with star quarterback Deshaun Watson and receiver Hunter Renfrow, who caught the winning touchdown with one second remaining.

Trump told Renfrow, "You're so lucky you caught that ball."

Trump was joined by a large contingent of Clemson fans on the South Lawn, along with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and members of the state's congressional delegation.