Xavier Thomas, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the 2018 class, tweeted out photos of a recent car accident on Monday. Thomas said he was the driver of the car when he swerved to miss a deer that ran out in front of his car.

Deer ran out, swerved, hit a ditch, flipped over & hit a tree. No seatbelt, Blessed 🙏🏼to walk away from this with just bruises and scratches pic.twitter.com/hCe5MhvJKb — Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) June 12, 2017

The Clemson commit also said he was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, but he did not incur any serious injuries.

Thomas posted to other social media accounts that he was driving in West Virginia when the accident occurred and was alone in the vehicle. He walked away from the accident with minor cuts and bruises to his elbow after it hit the windshield.