A business owner who is accused of providing free merchandise to Ole Miss recruits and their families has filed a civil lawsuit against two of the prospects and the ex-stepfather of former Rebels All-American Laremy Tunsil, accusing them of defamation, slander, conspiracy and commercial disparagement because of allegations they made to NCAA investigators.

Lawyers representing Rebel Rags, a retail store in Oxford, Mississippi, filed a civil lawsuit in Lafayette County (Mississippi) Superior Court on Friday against Mississippi State freshmen Leo Lewis and Kobe Jones and Lindsey Miller, Tunsil's estranged stepfather.

The lawsuit accuses the trio and other unnamed defendants of making false statements to NCAA investigators "intentionally, maliciously and/or with reckless disregard for the consequences of their actions" and causing "economic and reputational damage to the plaintiff."

Charles Merkel Jr., an attorney in Clarksdale, Mississippi, said the owner of Rebel Rags has received threats and boycott letters from Ole Miss fans, who allege he hurt the Rebels by breaking NCAA rules and providing recruits with improper benefits.

"My client's entire business is merchandising Ole Miss licensed merchandise, and obviously he has caught heat since this came out in February," Merkel said. "He's received all sorts of threats from customers who say they're going to boycott, and others have threatened him."

According to a second NCAA notice of allegations sent to Ole Miss officials in February, former Rebels defensive line coach Chris Kiffin and staff member Barney Farrar allegedly helped arrange for Jones, Lewis and Miller to receive $2,800 worth of improper recruiting inducements at Rebel Rags from 2013 to 2016. The NCAA declared the improper benefits a Level I violation, which Ole Miss officials have disputed.

Jones, Lewis and Miller aren't identified in the NCAA's notice of allegations or Ole Miss' response.

"[There] is no proof that corroborates the claims of [Family Member 1], [Student-Athlete 39], or [Student-Athlete 40] that each of them received free merchandise from [Booster 8], much less at the direction of a football staff member," Ole Miss officials wrote in their response to the NCAA, which was released to the public last week.

"Not a single witness corroborates these claims -- in fact, every other witness denies it, including those closest to the prospects and without University affiliation."

Jones, a sophomore from Brookhaven, Mississippi, was ranked the No. 60 prospect in the country by ESPN Recruiting and was widely regarded as one of the top inside linebacker prospects in 2015. He was the Bulldogs' second-leading tackler with 79 stops as a redshirt freshman last season. Jones, a defensive lineman from Starkville (Mississippi) High School, was redshirted last season.

Miller sued Tunsil in April 2016, alleging his former stepson defamed his character and intentionally inflicted emotional distress following an incident two years ago. Tunsil, a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL draft, was arrested on domestic violence charges in June 2015 following a dispute with Miller, who is no longer married to his mother.

"All three of them have a great deal of motive," Merkel said. "There's irrefutable evidence that everything they've said is trash."

The Ole Miss football program is accused of 21 football violations, including 13 that are considered to be Level I, which is the most serious under NCAA rules. Rebels coach Hugh Freeze is charged with violating head coach responsibility legislation, while the school is charged with lack of institutional control. If Freeze is found guilty of violating head coach responsibility legislation, he might face a multigame suspension or show-cause penalty.

Ole Miss self-imposed penalties in February, including a bowl ban this coming season and the reduction of seven scholarships. The school will also forfeit its share of the SEC's bowl revenue this coming season, which is estimated to be more than $7 million.