Football coach Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State have agreed to a new five-year contract with annual automatic rollovers, the school announced Tuesday.

Gundy has signed the contract, which must be approved by the school's board of regents. The new deal replaces a previous agreement set to expire at the end of 2019.

Gundy, 49, will earn $4.2 million in 2017, an increase of $300,000, and receive increases of $125,000 per year during the contract. He is the longest-tenured and winningest coach in team history, with a record of 104-50 (63-39 in Big 12 play) since 2005.

A former Oklahoma State quarterback, Gundy has led his alma mater to 10-win seasons in three of the past four years, and 10 or more wins in five of the past seven seasons, including a Big 12 championship in 2011.

"The new contract recognizes Coach Gundy's success at building and sustaining a premier college football program and reflects our appreciation and our long-term commitment to Coach Gundy," athletic director Mike Holder said in a news release. "Not only is he one of the best coaches in the country, he also does things the right way. ... While I believe his achievements are often overlooked nationally, he's certainly appreciated by those of us at Oklahoma State."

Gundy has had some past tension with Holder and with T. Boone Pickens, the program's primary benefactor, whose name is on Oklahoma State's stadium. In April, Gundy told The Oklahoman that he hadn't signed a new contract because he wanted to see greater commitment from the school for the recruiting budget and salaries for assistant coaches and support staff.

Oklahoma State has reached a team-record 11 consecutive bowl games under Gundy, who will enter his 13th season this fall as the nation's fifth-longest tenured coach. He trails only Kansas State's Bill Snyder, TCU's Gary Patterson, Iowa's Kirk Ferentz and Alabama's Nick Saban in victories among active coaches.

"I'm very pleased with the new contract because it reflects our mutual commitment and long-term vision to take our football program to an even higher level in the years to come," Gundy said in the news release. "I appreciate the support and confidence of [university president Burns] Hargis and Coach Holder in me to continue to lead this program for many years to come."