The moving man: How Dick Pryor became the go-to guy when coaches change jobs

WOODRIDGE, Ill. -- Like many veteran college football coaches, Florida State assistant Bill Miller maintains homes at multiple past coaching stops.

Before a recent move, Miller had Dick Pryor arrange pickups in Arizona and Kansas. The freight? Animal heads.

"He goes, 'I got this buffalo head in Arizona and a moose head in Kansas,'" Pryor said. "A buffalo head, you don't put that on any wall. You need a big spot to put that, and a moose head is even worse. Those things are gigantic."

Whether it's carcasses or cars, football memorabilia or shoeboxes -- one college coach rivals Imelda Marcos with his sneaker collection -- Pryor makes sure that a coach's cargo reaches his next destination. College coaching has become an increasingly transient profession because of spiking salaries and expectations, and some coaches relocate on an almost annual basis.

Countless coaches and their families have trusted Pryor to coordinate their moves. The advertisement for Boerman Moving and Storage -- the Illinois-based company where Pryor works as a sales representative -- advises on-the-move coaches to "Get a touchdown With Dick Pryor!" But Pryor's main goal is keeping coaches and their families as calm as possible during the relocation process.

"There's several things that are very stressful in life," Pryor said. "Death is one of them. Right next to it is moving. The fear is: 'How am I going to get everything done? How do I know to trust the driver to pick up my stuff? How do I know the bill is going to be accurate?'

"Sometimes, you have to trust it's going to happen."

The fast and furious world of coach moving

Coaches make up about half of Pryor's business at Boerman. In most cases, their moves are like the rest of ours. But a few factors stand out.

One is frequency.

In January 2007, Pryor moved Western Michigan defensive coordinator Scott Shafer and his family to Stanford after the 2006 season. The next January, Shafer's wife called again. They were moving back to Michigan, as new Wolverines coach Rich Rodriguez had hired Scott to run the defense in Ann Arbor. When Michigan fired Shafer after only one season, Pryor moved the family to Syracuse.

Speed is another factor. A coach's wife once called Pryor and told him they needed to move in three days from Bowling Green, Ohio, to Syracuse, N.Y. Oh, and it needed to happen during the Fourth of July holiday. Pryor got it done.

Shortly after moving a coach and his wife from Las Vegas to Syracuse, Pryor received a call from the coach's wife. She wanted to move back to the desert. So he set up the truck.

No two coaching moves are alike, and Pryor has had some unusual requests.

Have you ever watched "Lauren Lake's Paternity Court"? No, Pryor didn't appear on the show, but he once moved sound and video equipment for Lake from Atlanta to Hollywood, California. Her husband, Carlos Woods, is a former college and high school coach who now trains athletes in Los Angeles.

Pryor always has an eye for football mementos. When his trucks arrived to move Scott Cavanagh from Cornell to Western Michigan, a rainstorm left many of Cavanagh's boxes were soaking wet, including one containing his Wisconsin letterman's jacket (he played quarterback for the Badgers, winning two Rose Bowl championships). Pryor informed Cavanagh, who told him he could toss the jacket.

"Coach, your grandkids are going to look at that someday and wonder what it's all about," Pryor told him. "You should protect it." Years later, Cavanagh thanked Pryor for preserving the jacket.

"Sometimes," Pryor said, "they don't realize what they have."

A second career

Pryor's own football roots help him connect with coaches. He played defensive end at Western Michigan in the early 1960s, facing players such as the Minnesota Golden Gophers' Carl Eller and Bobby Bell and the Louisville Cardinals' Doug Buffone. After college, Pryor spent the first 30 years of his career removed from the game. He traveled the country and sold agricultural pharmaceuticals -- pesticides, insecticides, disinfectants and the like -- while living about a half-hour from his alma mater in Schoolcraft, Michigan.

Pryor arranged his first coaching moves in the late 1990s -- among them, Bill Cubit, who became a frequent client -- but mainly did other jobs during those years. He sold hotel rooms and on-hold messages (pre-cellphone days). While briefly serving as the night manager at a Meijer supercenter -- "Hardest job I ever had," he said -- Pryor met a man who worked for Wheaton World Wide Moving. The man lamented how slow things had been that winter. Pryor convinced the man to hire him, telling him he would return quickly with sales.

Pryor immediately drove to the Western Michigan football office. Cubit, just named Broncos head coach, was hiring his staff.

"He said, 'Those first five are moving. Sign 'em up,'" Pryor recalled. "And the rest was history."

In 2007, Pryor wanted to expand his coach relocation business. He researched the American Football Coaches Association convention, which each January draws thousands of coaches, mostly from the college ranks. He learned there was no moving company in attendance, and asked Wheaton about securing a booth.

At first, they resisted.

"I said, 'Do you now there's 400 coaches who move every year, just Division I? We'll be the only one there,'" he said. "So we went down there and we had like 100 moves the first year, and we got a late start. It was phenomenal."

Cubit's wife, Nancy, introduced Pryor to the American Football Coaches Wives Association, telling him, "If you get involved, you'll be in business forever." Pryor soon became a sponsor. He remains involved with the AFCWA and advertises on FootballScoop.com, a coaching transactions hub followed religiously by coaches and their families.

Pryor loves interacting with coaches, and it's easy to see why. Standing in the warehouse at Boerman's headquarters this winter, Pryor, broad-shouldered with a salt-and-pepper mustache and a Western Michigan jacket, could easily pass for a Dick Butkus-era Chicago Bear.

"We sit down and have a beer with each other, and it's like testosterone overflow," he said. "They played, I played, we have a common denominator."

But Pryor rarely plans moves with coaches. When they get new jobs, they leave immediately for recruiting duties and live out of hotels or dorm rooms for weeks and months. Their wives stay behind, often with the kids, to pack up old homes and find new ones. "It's always on the wives," Nancy Cubit said.

But coordinating family moves alone is too much for anyone. That's where Pryor comes in. He estimates he has 600-700 phone numbers of coaches' wives stored in his smartphone.

When firings start and new opportunities emerge, Pryor's phone starts to ring. Some families move in the spring. Others wait until kids finish school and move in June or July. Some families maintain primary residences where they don't coach, and find other places to stay, under the assumption they will move again soon.

Coaching moves also vary depending on the level of the job and the school's budget. Some universities cover all moving expenses. Others give flat rates. An FBS school could offer $10,000 for an assistant to move, while a Division III school usually provides only $2,500.

"When you live this life, you're going to move multiple times," said Jenny Bellantoni, whom Pryor has helped with several moves as her husband, Roc, has changed coaching jobs over the years. "I love that he works with coaching families specifically. It's a whole different scenario. Sometimes, you're moving families and they're fired up, and sometimes you're moving families who just got fired and we don't really want to go. He gets that."

A personal touch

Not every move goes smoothly. When Roc and Jenny Bellantoni and their four children moved into a new home in Philadelphia in the spring of 2012, the moving truck Pryor had arranged to transport their belongings from Illinois didn't show. It had broken down in the snow on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Bellantonis slept on blow-up mattresses for days and tried to entertain their four sons in an empty house. Pryor repeatedly called to check in, sending money for food and, eventually, a family season pass to Six Flags.

"They were very apologetic," Roc said. "They went above and beyond. They didn't have to get us season passes to Six Flags. We wore that place out."

Pryor was sure the Bellantonis would never call again. But when Florida Atlantic hired Roc as defensive coordinator after the 2013 season, Pryor moved the family to the Sunshine State. Although Roc didn't take another job after being let go at Florida Atlantic last fall, he expects to call Pryor before the 2018 season to ask him to assist with their seventh move.

The Cubits remain loyal, too. Pryor handled their first move to Western Michigan in the 1990s as well as subsequent transfers to Missouri, Rutgers, Stanford, Western Michigan (again) and Illinois.

In all the relocations, they had only two issues: a dining room table leg broke (and was promptly repaired) and their small BMW sports car, traveling inside a moving truck, sustained a bit of damage (also promptly repaired).

"They got right on it, had it fixed like new," Nancy Cubit said. "If there ever is an issue, they won't give you a hard time. That's what I like about them, because I've heard horror stories from coaches' wives where stuff is broken and there's all these loopholes where companies try to get out of it.

"And then, at Christmas time, he sends a nice little package, a couple bottles of wine. He puts that personal touch on everything."

Although Pryor never coached, he appreciates the coaching lifestyle and the challenges it brings. During moves, he's frequently checking in, talking nervous wives through the process -- "Don't pack more than five boxes a day," he says -- or making sure the delivery went smoothly.

"A lot of people in this industry, once the move is sold, they don't care, they made their commission," said Vince Clemente, Boerman's long distances relocation manager. "His follow-up with customer service is through the roof. He needs to teach some of these young bucks how to do it."

At 73, Pryor wants to keep working as long as his health lets him. He still lives in Michigan but can coordinate moves remotely, allowing him to vacation in Florida during the winter or visit his 14 grandchildren.

This spring, he moved more coaches than ever.

"Just when I think I'm going to retire, I get busy," he said. "I don't know how long I'm going to live, but I enjoy it, just meeting these coaches and talking with them.

"It's a fun job."