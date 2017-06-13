An 11-year-old quarterback was offered a scholarship by the University of Hawaii on Saturday. Titan Lacaden, a fifth grader from Kapolei, Hawaii, took to Twitter to share the news that he had received a verbal offer from Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich.

Lacaden is a native of Hawaii and the younger brother of former Nevada linebacker Jake Lacaden. Rolovich was the offensive coordinator for part of Jake's time spent at Nevada, so there is some familiarity with the family.

Lacaden's father, Frank, is also a local youth and high school coach who works with a group called the All Blacks Crusaders. The group travels around Hawaii playing flag and tackle football with youth ages four to 14.

Frank took his son, Titan, and the All Blacks Crusaders to the University of Hawaii's football camp on Saturday and met with Rolovich after the camp was over.

"(Rolovich) said he likes Titan and what he does. We both agreed that he's different, he carries himself differently," Frank said. "They said they want to offer a scholarship and asked me how I felt about it. I know what my older son went through in the recruiting process and it's difficult, especially with us being in the idle of the Pacific Ocean. So when opportunity knocks, you answer the door."

Lacaden and his family have been around football on the island of Oahu. The family knows Alabama quarterback signee Tua Tagovailoa, who was the No. 1 ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2017 class. Frank also coached former Heisman winner, Marcus Mariota, at St. Louis High School

This verbal scholarship offer comes only about a week after FAU head coach Lane Kiffin offered sixth-grade quarterback Pierce Clarkson, the son of quarterback guru Steve Clarkson. Kiffin also offered seventh-grade quarterback Kaden Martin, the son of USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin, in the last month.

The family understands that Lacaden has a long journey until he reaches the college level, but also take the scholarship offer as it is and not just a kind gesture.

"When you offer someone, I take it serious," Frank said. "I do understand he's 11-years-old, but we take it serious. Here on the island, we keep our nose on the ground and keep grinding, so that's what he's going to keep doing, keep grinding."