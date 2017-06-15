LSU coach Ed Orgeron has come under fire recently after reports that he has been trying to keep out-of-state schools away from Louisiana-held satellite camps.

Hal Mumme, head coach at Belhaven University, recently took to the airwaves and wasn't bashful about his thoughts towards Orgeron and his attempt to keep schools out of the state.

Mumme told Jeff Barker's radio show in Mississippi that a camp that Belhaven was supposed to hold this week in Louisiana along with Texas, Cornell and a few other schools was canceled due to LSU putting pressure to cancel it.

"Paranoid Ed (Orgeron) has kind of made it real plain that he was not going to allow any schools from outside of the state to come in there and look at their players," Mumme said. "He went around and did camps on their FCS campuses and wanted that to suffice. The problem with that is, of the 11 schools that play football in Louisiana, there's only one of them, Louisiana College, that's Division III, all the rest of them are Division 1 schools."

This is the third such accusation towards LSU of trying to keep out-of-state schools, that includes Texas and Michigan, away from Louisiana satellite camps.

Mumme told 99.1 FM The Game he is turning Orgeron in to the NCAA.

"I think the NCAA needs to come in and look at that," Mumme said. "I don't see how a public figure at an SEC school can basically extort people into not using their facilities for the public good."

The camps have become popular over the past few years and allow coaches from colleges to team up with other schools across the country to put on the events on any college campus. Mumme, who coaches at a Division III school, says the kids in the state are now missing out on opportunities to get looked at by schools from all over because of Orgeron.

"You probably have 300 or 400 kids a year that are capable of playing football and not all of them can play in Division I, so they're not getting looked at," Mumme said. "Like I said, we had Cornell coming from the Ivy league, that would've presented some opportunities there. If you live in Louisiana and you don't live on I-10 or I-20 you probably live in a place that's fairly hard to get to and a lot of these schools that would've come to this camp are not going to go and find you.

"It's kind of lost opportunities for all those kids who are ninth grade through 12th grade."