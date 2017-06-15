Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield will not face a suspension from game action in 2017 for an alcohol-related incident in Arkansas that landed the 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist in jail.

OU announced Thursday that Mayfield will be required to participate in a university alcohol-education course and complete 35 hours of community service -- which includes work with law enforcement -- before the fall semester.

Mayfield was arrested Feb. 25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. He was tackled by a police officer when he tried to run from the scene.

He entered a not guilty plea in Arkansas in April. No additional information was available on a court resolution.

"As I stated earlier, I could not be more disappointed in my actions and the embarrassment they caused for my university and team," Mayfield said in a statement released by Oklahoma. "I am anxious to fulfill the responsibilities that have been set and am continuing to dedicate myself to the high standard that everyone rightfully expects from someone in my position."

Added new Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley: "Baker has expressed regret for his actions and backed up his apology by being a model leader in our program. He has learned from his mistake and will continue to grow from it. The coaching staff and the team has every confidence in him going forward."