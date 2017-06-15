Police at Michigan State determined that former football staffer Curtis Blackwell interfered with a criminal sexual assault investigation earlier this year, according to court records obtained this week.

Blackwell took it upon himself to investigate an alleged sexual assault, according to police, by speaking with former Spartans football players who were suspects in the case. Blackwell told police that he did not report what he learned from those conversations to the university or to anyone else in the football program because he thought it had already been reported. He also said he was trying to determine whether the incident in question was a consensual act.

"I wasn't doing an investigation or anything," he said in an interview with police in early February. "I was just trying to find out exactly what happened."

Three Michigan State players -- Josh King, Donnie Corley and Demetric Vance -- were charged with criminal sexual conduct last week for the incident. They pleaded not guilty. Police also requested a warrant for an obstruction of justice charge for Blackwell in February. The county prosecutor decided not to charge him with a crime.

Michigan State did not renew Blackwell's contract when it expired at the end of May. Head coach Mark Dantonio said last week that they parted ways because of "philosophical differences." Blackwell was first suspended from the football program along with the three players on Feb. 9 a day after police took him from the team's offices in handcuffs.

Police interviewed him after two of the players involved indicated that they had spoken with him. According to the police report, he provided "vague and ambiguous answers" to simple questions.

He told police that he first learned about a problem, which he understood to be sexual in nature, on Jan. 16. He showed police a text message conversation he had with one of the suspects' fathers shortly thereafter. Police then took him into custody and confiscated his cellphone.

A separate investigation commissioned by the university and conducted by Jones Day law firm also concluded that Blackwell didn't follow proper protocol when he learned about the incident. The firm said it could not determine the extent of Blackwell's wrongdoing because his lawyers advised him not to agree to an interview with the investigators.