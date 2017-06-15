The University of Colorado's board of regents has unanimously approved a contract extension for football coach Mike MacIntyre.

MacIntyre's $16.25 million extension had been held up by the university in February as it looked looks into his handling of domestic abuse allegations levied against a former assistant coach, Joe Tumpkin.

On Monday, Colorado chancellor Phil DiStefano was suspended 10 days without pay, and MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George were both reprimanded for mishandling their responses to those allegations.

The university said contract terms remained the same as those from February, "with the exception of added language regarding training and reporting responsibilities."

MacIntyre won the AP Coach of the Year award after a 10-4 season that resulted in a first-place finish in the Pac-12 South and Colorado's first bowl game since 2007.

"I appreciate the confidence in me the Board of Regents demonstrated by approving this extension," MacIntyre said in a statement Thursday. "I look forward to continuing to contribute to the success of our student-athletes in the classroom and community and on the football field."