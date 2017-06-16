The Florida Gators have rewarded football coach Jim McElwain and men's basketball coach Mike White with one-year extensions, the school announced Friday.

The extensions also include a raise as well as a significant performance bonus increase.

"Both Coach Mac and Coach White have done a phenomenal job of leading our programs and we are looking forward to having them lead the Gators for years to come," Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "As much as both have won games and provided a lot of great memories for our fans and stability for the programs they leads, they have both had a huge impact on the development and personal growth of the athletes they coach."

McElwain, 55, has led the Gators to a 19-8 record and two SEC East titles since arriving in Gainesville. His new deal, which runs through 2022 season, includes a $200,000 raise to $4.48 million, which ranks fifth among SEC coaches. In addition, he could make $825,000 in bonus increases.

White, 40, is 48-24 with the Gators and was SEC Coach of the Year while leading Florida to the Elite Eight last season. He new deal runs through the 2022-23 season and is worth $2.7 million annually -- an increase of $700,000. He could earn another $300,000 in bonus increases.