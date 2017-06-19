Central Florida kicker Donald De La Haye plans to keep his YouTube channel online and will let the NCAA decide whether revenue generated from the videos is a violation of his amateur status.

De La Haye posted a video Sunday titled "Choosing Between College Football or YouTube," in which he said he plans to continue to generate content.

"I'm going to upload regularly to this channel. I'm not stopping that. I'm not demonetizing. I refuse to. So it's out of my hands now," De La Haye said. "The decision is in the NCAA's hands, whether they want to suspend me or whether they want to let me do me."

UCF kicker Donald De La Haye says he doesn't plan to shut down his YouTube channel and will leave its fate in the NCAA's hands.

Last week, the kicker had posted a video saying the school had asked him to stop making money off his videos.

"I feel like they're making me pick between my passion in what I love to do, make videos and entertain, be creative, and my other passion, which is playing football," De La Haye said in a video.

A source told ESPN's Andrea Adelson last week that UCF never gave De La Haye an ultimatum; rather, he met with members of the compliance staff and they offered to work toward a solution. The NCAA referred all comments to UCF, saying that it has not received a waiver from the school in regard to the matter.

In a statement, UCF said, "UCF Athletics is committed to rules compliance. Our compliance staff strives to make sure our student-athletes are informed about all pertinent NCAA bylaws. Student-athletes attend regular educational meetings regarding NCAA eligibility. One of our goals is to help our student-athletes learn about the bylaws that govern intercollegiate athletics, in an effort to help them maintain their eligibility."

De La Haye's videos show his daily life, including what it is like to be a student-athlete. Because he hit 10,000 lifetime views, he was able to make money off ads placed on his videos. At issue is NCAA bylaw 12.4.4, which states that an athlete "may establish his or her own business, provided the student-athlete's name, photograph, appearance or athletics reputation are not used to promote the business."

Since De La Haye mentions his career as a UCF football player, he could be in violation of this bylaw.

De La Haye, a marketing major, said he created the channel as a way to further his career and to make a little extra money -- money the Costa Rica native said his family needs.

"Basically, I'm not allowed to make any money off my YouTube videos,'' he said in last Monday's video. "So I'm working hard -- basically like a job filming, editing, creating ideas -- and I'm not allowed to make any money. And if I do, bad things will happen.''

De La Haye serves as UCF's kickoff specialist. He appeared in all 13 games last season.

