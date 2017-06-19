Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing in Fayetteville (Ark.) District Court.

Mayfield reached a plea bargain last week resulting in a total of $480 in fines for the three charges, according to the court. Mayfield also owes $483.20 in restitution. Prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge against Mayfield.

He was arrested Feb. 25 in Fayetteville. Dash cam footage later released showed police tackling Mayfield into a wall after he tried to run from the scene.

Last week, Oklahoma announced that Mayfield would be required to participate in a university alcohol-education course and complete 35 hours of community service before the fall semester as a result of the arrest but that he would not miss any game action this season.

Mayfield was a Heisman finalist in 2016.