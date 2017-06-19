        <
          Baker Mayfield pleads guilty to public intoxication, disorderly conduct

          Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing in Fayetteville (Ark.) District Court.

          Mayfield reached a plea bargain last week resulting in a total of $480 in fines for the three charges, according to the court. Mayfield also owes $483.20 in restitution. Prosecutors dropped a resisting arrest charge against Mayfield.

          He was arrested Feb. 25 in Fayetteville. Dash cam footage later released showed police tackling Mayfield into a wall after he tried to run from the scene.

          Last week, Oklahoma announced that Mayfield would be required to participate in a university alcohol-education course and complete 35 hours of community service before the fall semester as a result of the arrest but that he would not miss any game action this season.

          Mayfield was a Heisman finalist in 2016.

