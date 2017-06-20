Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that safety Will Sunderland has been suspended from the team indefinitely.

Oklahoma County court records show that Sunderland was charged with concealing stolen property last Tuesday, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday.

Sunderland, a native of Midwest City, Oklahoma, played in eight games for the Sooners last year, recording 15 tackles and an interception. He was expected to vie for a starting job this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.