West Virginia coach Dana Holgorsen announced Tuesday that starting quarterback Will Grier will be eligible for the start of this season.

Grier transferred to West Virginia from Florida after being slapped with a one-year suspension by the NCAA for a positive PED test midway through his freshman season in 2015.

Since he sat out all of last year as a transfer, the Mountaineers pursued a waiver with the NCAA so that Grier would be eligible for the opener instead of sitting out until Game 7.

Grier impressed in West Virginia's spring game, completing 12 of 18 passes for 202 yards. He completed 66 percent of his passes for more than 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns through six games at Florida.

The Mountaineers open with Virginia Tech on Sept. 3 in Landover, Maryland.