          Lincoln Riley to make $3.1M in first year as Oklahoma coach

          6:21 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers the Big 12
            • Joined ESPN.com in 2011
            • Graduate of Washington & Lee University
            Follow on Twitter

          OKLAHOMA CITY -- Lincoln Riley will make $3.1 million in his first year as the Oklahoma head coach, as the university's regents approved his contract Tuesday.

          Riley, who would've made $1.3 million as the Sooners' offensive coordinator, will earn $325,000 in base salary plus another $2.275 million in additional income. On top of that, Riley can make another $500,000 every summer he remains in Norman as a "stay bonus."

          The deal runs through 2022, and he'll get an automatic raise of $200,000 each February plus the stay bonus in the summer.

          Riley could bring in another $425,000 in an incentive bonus if he coaches the Sooners to a national championship.

          Riley took over for Bob Stoops, who retired earlier this month.

          The regents also announced that Stoops will earn $325,000 annually as a "special assistant" to athletic director Joe Castiglione.

          To fill the open spot on the staff vacated by Stoops, Riley hired former East Carolina coach Ruffin McNeill. The regents approved a deal for McNeill to earn $560,000.

