Nebraska receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is taking a leave of absence six months after joining the program.

Johnson, the son of former NFL receiver and current ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson, was cited for marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia earlier this month after smoke was smelled coming out of his dorm room, according to campus police records.

"It's not one big party -- especially when you're playing football," Keyshawn Johnson Sr. told the Omaha World Herald.

Johnson Sr. said he looks forward to his son returning to the Cornhuskers in January "as a mature young adult."

"One thing you will not do as my son is you will not embarrass Nebraska, you will not embarrass [coach] Mike Riley and you will not embarrass this family," Johnson Sr. told the paper. "If you mature and you're ready to presume your football career and academic goals, then Nebraska will be ready to embrace you ... If he does everything he's supposed to do, he can join the football program again and become successful."