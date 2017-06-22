Oklahoma safety Will Sunderland, who was suspended by the Sooners earlier this week, was charged with felony burglary Wednesday.

The Cleveland County charge came just days after a separate warrant was issued out of Oklahoma City for his arrest on a misdemeanor complaint of concealing stolen property.

Sunderland is accused of selling a pair of stolen video game systems, and controllers, to an electronics store in Oklahoma City.

As part of Wednesday's Cleveland County charge, Sunderland was also accused of taking the electronics from the Oklahoma dorm. The Oklahoman reported that the room where the consoles were stolen belonged to Sooner baseball players Braden Minor and Brady Lindsly.

According to Oklahoma City police, the property was taken March 15 and sold that day.

Sunderland turned himself in, pleaded not guilty and posted $2,000 bond in Oklahoma City for the misdemeanor charge Wednesday.

Monday, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley announced that Sunderland had been suspended indefinitely. A native of Midwest City, Oklahoma, Sunderland played in eight games for the Sooners last year, recording 15 tackles and an interception. He was expected to vie for a starting job this season.