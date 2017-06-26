Justin Watkins, the No. 16 ranked prospect in the class of 2018, has decommited from Texas.

On the same day Texas picked up one of the nation's fastest prospects, slot receiver and return man Rondale Moore, the Longhorns lost the highest ranked commitment in their top 5 class.

Watkins has re-opened his recruitment for a third time.

No Interviews please !! pic.twitter.com/9EAISzYbmz — justin watkins (@laamar_05) June 26, 2017

The electric playmaking slot receiver and return man was the first commitment of Tom Herman's first full class in Austin on February 25th when he flipped from Florida State to Texas, but there were rumblings in recent weeks that the Under Armour All-America Game selection was considering decommitting.

On Sunday, Watkins made it official just hours after Moore picked the Longhorns. Moore's first commitment was to LSU in late April of 2015, but he decommitted on February 16 of 2016. Following visits to Miami, Florida and Florida State, the 6-foot, 173-pounder committed to Florida State on June 18 of 2016.

Watkins, who doesn't plan to announce a final decision until signing day, has Alabama among others high on his list headed into July.

The loss is a second big one in recent weeks for Texas' No. 4 ranked recruiting class following ESPN 300 defensive lineman Ron Tatum III, who flipped to Oklahoma June 12.

Texas now has eight ESPN 300 verbals among 11 commitments, including quarterbacks Cameron Rising and Casey Thompson, along with the nation's No. 1 ranked safety B.J. Foster.

The Longhorns remain in the mix for a number of top targets on the board, including ESPN 300s Anthony Cook, Mustapha Muhammed, Keondre Coburn, Brennan Eagles, Al'Vonte Woodard, D'Shawn Jamison, Jaqualyn Crawford and Malcolm Epps among others.