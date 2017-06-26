        <
          Baylor says NCAA investigation is 'ongoing, pending'

          3:00 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          AUSTIN, Texas -- Baylor officials say the school is being investigated by the NCAA in the wake of a sexual assault scandal that led to the firing of football coach Art Briles and the departure of the school president.

          In a legal filing last week, Baylor lawyers told a federal judge the NCAA probe is "an ongoing, pending investigation." Attorneys for several women suing the school have demanded Baylor turn over its communications with the NCAA. A Baylor spokeswoman declined further comment.

          ESPN reported in May that the NCAA had conducted interviews with Baylor officials, former employees and alleged victims but that the school hadn't been given a formal notice of investigation. NCAA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

