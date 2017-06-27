Can a college football player's skills translate to baseball? Apparently, they can -- at least on the teams in Mark Schlabach's post-spring Top 25.

Here's a look at the best baseball player on each roster:

Wide receiver C.J. Saunders was an all-conference center fielder and a captain for Dublin Coffman High School, where his dad is the head coach. Saunders hit well over .300 as a senior, was one of three outfielders named to the national 2015 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team and thought about walking on to Ohio State's baseball team before choosing football instead. -- Dan Murphy

Just a few years ago, FSU offensive lineman Brady Scott was set to quit football and focus on his baseball career. He committed to play baseball at South Carolina as a sophomore in high school, but after transferring for his junior year, those plans changed and he found a home on the gridiron. At 6-foot-6, Scott was an imposing force on the pitcher's mound, and while he might've been FSU's next great two-sport star, he's focused instead on simply earning a job on the football field. -- David M. Hale

He was 6-foot-9 and could throw a wicked fastball coming out of high school in Southern California, so the San Diego Padres took a flier on Cam Stewart in the 20th round of the MLB draft. After three seasons in the minor leagues, Stewart decided to give football a try, tried out for a walk-on spot at Alabama and made the cut as a tight end. -- Alex Scarborough

Editor's Picks Who is the biggest opposing headache for each Top 25 team? Every team has at least one opposing player who figures to be a real headache. For Ohio State, it's Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. Find out who else will be causing pain this season.

Who is the future coach from each Top 25 team? What kind of player could be a coach someday? It might help to be a coach's son, like Florida QB Luke Del Rio, but don't forget role players and stars who keep their eyes on the details. Find out the future coach on each of the Top 25 teams.

Who is this season's Jabrill Peppers on each Top 25 team? Jabrill Peppers set a do-everything standard during his career at Michigan. Which player on each Top 25 team can provide a similar brand of versatility? 2 Related

In two seasons at Salem Hills High in Utah, linebacker Porter Gustin went 8-1 as a pitcher with a 2.10 ERA and struck out 80 hitters in 60 innings. According to his USC bio, Gustin was the owner of a 93 mph fastball. -- Kyle Bonagura

Senior cornerback Grant Haley made history for the Nittany Lions when he returned a blocked field goal for the game-winning touchdown against No. 2 Ohio State last fall. There was a time when he considered skipping college football to enter the MLB draft. Haley was a star center fielder during his high school days in Georgia, where he won a state title in both sports. -- Murphy

As a high school second baseman in Bushland, Texas, backup quarterback Taylor Cornelius was the district MVP as a junior and a third-team all-state selection as a senior. -- Jake Trotter

It should come as no surprise that Clemson football's top baseball player is the guy known for doing it all: former walk-on Hunter Renfrow. Sure, he caught the touchdown that won the Tigers a national title in football, but he was actually a more highly regarded recruit in baseball coming out of high school, rated the No. 6 outfielder in the state of South Carolina at the time. -- Hale

Backup QB Kyler Murray started 16 games in the outfield for the Sooner baseball team, scoring 16 runs while stealing 12 bases. Out of high school, he was the first player to participate in both the Under Armour All-America football and baseball games. -- Trotter

Though WR Dante Pettis gave up baseball early in high school, it wasn't for lack of ability. The playmaking receiver and kick returner is the son of Gary Pettis, who spent 11 years as an outfielder in the majors and is now the third-base coach of the Houston Astros. -- Bonagura

Tyler Stovall is good at holding onto the football for Auburn kicker Daniel Carlson, but he could probably throw it if he had to. Stovall was Mr. Baseball in the state of Alabama and was selected in the second round of the 2008 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves, where he spent four years in the organization before walking on at Auburn. -- Scarborough

Troy Fumagalli, the Badgers' sure-handed, four-fingered tight end, was an imposing southpaw pitcher at 6-foot-6. He said the missing index finger on his left hand gave his pitches a natural movement that made them particularly hard to hit. He briefly considered playing in college. -- Murphy

Zach Von Rosenberg signed the papers to become an LSU baseball player, not a walk-on punter like he is now. But the the 6-5, 250-pound prospect had his name called in the 2009 MLB draft and he ended up spending the better part of four years in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. -- Scarborough

Back in 2011, Nick Moore was selected in the 30th round of the MLB draft by the Boston Red Sox. He later headed to Georgia as a walk-on in 2015 after playing in the Red Sox's minor league system for four years. He was an outfielder and a corner infielder. -- Edward Aschoff

Offensive lineman Ben Bredeson's older brother, Jack, is a sophomore pitcher for the Wolverines' baseball team. Ben shied away from baseball after he was hit by a pitch as a Little Leaguer, but we can imagine that he could give the ball a ride if big brother showed him how to put all of his 310 pounds behind a swing. -- Murphy

QB Malik Rosier went to Miami to play both football and baseball. As a freshman, he played in 14 baseball games as an outfielder and batted .294. But he decided to give up baseball to focus on his football career, and he served as a backup to Brad Kaaya the past two seasons. Rosier enters the fall in the mix to win the Miami starting quarterback job. -- Andrea Adelson

A four-year varsity baseball player at Incline High in Nevada, tight end Ben Snyder hit .429 as a senior while leading the team to the Division III state title. He also helped Incline reach the 2014 state title game in basketball. -- Bonagura

Blanton Creque walked on to the Louisville football team in 2015 and became the starting field goal kicker last season. But at Collins High School in Shelbyville, Kentucky, he played both football and baseball, where he was both a pitcher and outfielder. In his senior year, Collins advanced to the state tournament but lost in the quarterfinals. -- Adelson

Senior Drew Scott, the Wildcats' long-snapper and a former walk-on from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, played third base and pitched throughout his four years at Xavier High School. He received some recruiting interest and attended a tryout camp for the Atlanta Braves after settling on K-State for football. -- Mitch Sherman

QB Brett Kean, the backup to incumbent Quinton Flowers, has more ties to baseball than any player on the team. Kean played shortstop all the way up until his freshman year in high school. His uncle played Division I baseball, and most of his family played on baseball teams in their youth.-- Adelson

QB Will Grier reportedly led the Davidson, North Carolina, area in home runs as a high school junior; then as a senior, he led the area in batting average. -- Trotter

Safety Nick Washington doesn't just catch alligators or try to dismember offensive opponents on the field -- he also could have had a career in the majors. Washington was an outfielder in high school and was getting interest as a possible first- or second-round pick coming out of high school. -- Aschoff

Given his size -- 6-5, 308 pounds -- it's not surprising that Wyatt Teller can pack a punch in the batter's box as well as on the field. The Hokies' starting guard isn't exactly a pure baseball prospect, of course, but put a bat in his hands and he can do a little damage. Consider him an Adam Dunn-type player -- perhaps not the refined swing of a .300 hitter, but teammates can attest that when Teller connects, the ball goes a long, long way. -- Hale

The son of former big leaguer Steve Buechele, now a bench coach for the Texas Rangers, QB Shane Buechele was a star on the diamond himself. He played shortstop, center field and pitched for Arlington Lamar High School, cutting short his baseball career to enroll early at UT in January 2016. Still, it's in his blood, as Shane's older brother, Garrett, starred for Oklahoma as a two-time All-Big 12 third baseman in 2010 and 2011 before a stint in the San Francisco Giants' organization. -- Sherman

Mason Smith recently joined the program as a walk-on following four years in the San Diego Padres' minor league system. A fourth-round pick in the 2013 baseball draft, Smith reached Double-A before being released in 2016. -- Bonagura

Before landing at Washington State, safety Hunter Dale committed to Nebraska to play both football and baseball. As an outfielder, he helped his high school team in Louisiana to a pair of appearances in the state title game. -- Bonagura