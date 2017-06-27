The nation's No. 1-ranked running back is leaving his home state for college.

Zamir White, No. 14 overall in the Class of 2018, committed to Georgia on Tuesday over North Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama in what is another huge win for the Bulldogs on the recruiting trail under Kirby Smart.

✔️Size

✔️Speed

✔️Power

✔️#RareBreed18 Commit



Go Dawgs! pic.twitter.com/JA6d7bkoQ0 — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) June 27, 2017

In picking Georgia, White is following a path taken by top running backs from North Carolina in recent years. Former five-star prospect Keith Marshall and four-star Todd Gurley both signed with the Bulldogs in the 2012 class.

Georgia's success in the Tar Heel State in recent classes also includes guard Lamont Gaillard and tight end Jeb Blazevich, both ESPN 300 players in the Class of 2014.

White's verbal commitment will serve as a needed momentum boost heading into July for Smart and staff. After signing the nation's No. 3 class in February -- which included 18 ESPN 300 prospects -- the 2018 class has been slower to gain steam. The Bulldogs now have two ESPN 300 commitments for 2018, with White joining guard Warren Ericson.

The Bulldogs remain in the mix for many of the nation's top prospects, including ESPN 300 recruits Justin Fields and Matt Corral at quarterback, in-state offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Deontrey Hill, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, defensive end Stephon Wynn and versatile defensive back Tyreke Johnson.

For the home state Tar Heels, the struggle to keep the very best at home continues despite 19 wins in the past two seasons by Larry Fedora and staff. White's pick of Georgia now means ESPN's top-ranked prospect from North Carolina has left the state for the 11th straight year. The last top-ranked player from North Carolina to pick an in-state school was Greg Little, who committed to the Tar Heels in 2007.

White will be looked upon to make a big impact in 2018 for Georgia, with stars Nick Chubb and Sony Michel set to graduate and move on to the NFL.