Michigan wide receiver Grant Perry on Wednesday pleaded guilty to a felony, but avoided a conviction on sexual assault charges.

Perry, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of resisting a police officer in Ingham County Court in Lansing, Michigan. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Perry also pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, agreed to drop two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and a pending alcohol charge.

Ingham County assistant prosecutor Christina Johnson told the court she was not opposed to Perry being sentenced under the state's youthful trainee act. Under that law, Perry's conviction could be set aside as late as his 24th birthday and his record would be wiped clean if he fulfills certain requirements set forth by the court.

Perry was accused of inappropriately touching a woman while waiting in line at an East Lansing, Michigan, bar in the early-morning hours of Oct. 15, 2016. He was charged in December with one felony count of assaulting, battering, resisting or obstructing an officer; two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct; and an underage drinking charge.

Michigan said in a statement in December that Perry would remain "immediately and indefinitely suspended from all team activities until the legal process is completed," but he was allowed to rejoin the team for practices in early June. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said last week that Perry would be allowed to play once his case was resolved.

Perry caught 13 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in 2016.