The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights is investigating the University of Florida for possible Title IX violations over its handling of a sexual assault allegation against a Gators football player.

John Clune, the accuser's attorney, told the Tampa Bay Times on Friday that the Title IX investigation will look into a complaint involving wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

The woman had boycotted a Title IX hearing at the school in August because the university appointed a Gators football booster to adjudicate the case. She then filed a complaint to the Office of Civil Rights.

Callaway was accused of sexual assault by the woman in December 2015 but was cleared in the August hearing. He had been suspended from the team following the accusation but was fully reinstated after the hearing.

Quarterback Treon Harris was accused of attempted sexual assault by the woman and ultimately transferred to Tennessee State. Sources had told ESPN that Harris agreed to leave Florida as part of a plea deal related to the Title IX case. He also apologized to the woman, the sources said.

Florida spokeswoman Janine Sikes told the Tampa Bay Times via email that the school is "fully cooperating with the Office of Civil Rights."

The U.S Department of Education allows schools to establish their own structure for adjudicating Title IX complaints within certain guidelines and standards.

Information from ESPN's Paula Lavigne and Mark Schlabach was used in this report.