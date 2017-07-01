Oregon Ducks top wide receiver Darren Carrington has been indefinitely suspended by the team after he was arrested Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old junior was arrested early Saturday morning for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he hit a pole in a McDonald's drive-thru in Eugene, Oregon. Carrington was also cited for careless driving and making an improper right turn, Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin told The Oregonian.

Carrington's bail was posted at $590. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 21.

The 6-foot-2 receiver averaged 14.1 yards per catch for the Ducks last season, including five touchdowns, and he led the team with 50.5 receiving yards per game.

Through a spokesperson, Oregon's new coach, Willie Taggart, told The Oregonian that the program is continuing to gather information, but Carrington is banned from "all football team activities" due to the arrest.

Carrington made waves off the field last season, as the team internally handled an issue with the wide receiver. At the time, The Oregonian reported that Carrington has been accused of pushing a former student near campus after a game. The former student was injured.

As a freshman, Carrington was not available for the national title game due to disciplinary reasons, with sources saying that the wide receiver had failed a drug test.