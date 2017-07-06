What the ACC and SEC began last season with collaborative replay, nearly every Power 5 conference has decided to follow for 2017.

Both the Big 12 and Pac-12 have spent the offseason building replay command centers either in or next to their conference offices. The Big Ten, meanwhile, will allow the referee on the field to use a monitor to collaborate with the replay officials upstairs for the second straight season.

Beyond the Power 5 conferences, the SEC and Sun Belt have come to a first-of-its-kind agreement: The Sun Belt will use the SEC command center in Birmingham, Alabama, to participate in centralized replay for all its conference home games.

In the ACC game-day operations center, league officials monitor action on nine flat-screen TVs. Andrea Adelson/ESPN

Though collaborative replay remains an experimental rule, interviews with all Power 5 coordinators of officials, national officiating coordinator Rogers Redding and Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson give it positive reviews, setting the stage for collaborative replay to become a permanent fixture.

"The technology has grown, the expectations have grown, the reviewability of plays have grown and now replay is a critical component of the officiating crew. The collaborative process is just a natural evolution," said Steve Shaw, the SEC's coordinator of officials. "Our first year, what we saw was a significant improvement, so therefore it's something we feel adds value to the game and we intend to continue it."

Shaw said the league had two primary goals for collaborative replay in Year 1: consistency and avoiding incorrect outcomes. To that end, Shaw said collaborative replay showed an 8.2 percent improvement in avoiding wrong decisions. "That is dramatic," Shaw said. In addition, Shaw said the average replay review time using collaborative replay was nearly identical to the previous two-year average, scuttling any fears that adding an extra layer would add time to the review process.

Dennis Hennigan, the ACC's coordinator of officiating, said he didn't have data that showed whether collaborative replay helped in reversing incorrect calls because "it really was a collaborative process. We just didn't allow it to get to that point." Both Shaw and Hennigan stressed the ultimate decisions remained with the in-game replay officials after discussions with the crews working in central command centers.

Both the Big 12 and Pac-12 watched what the SEC and ACC did while experimenting with collaborative replay on their own. The Big 12 monitored a few games a week and informed the in-game replay officials it would be in touch on selected plays on a purely trial basis.

But early in the season, the Big 12 could not avoid the same embarrassment that befell the ACC during the 2015 season, when multiple blown calls at the end of a game gave Miami a win over Duke.

On Sept. 10, 2016, the MAC on-field crew erred in giving Central Michigan a final untimed down at the end of its game at Oklahoma State. The Big 12 replay crew in the booth did not reverse the mistake. The Chippewas ended up scoring a touchdown to win. Both crews were suspended.

If the Big 12 had collaborative replay in place, that outcome would most certainly have been avoided.

"Both of those games are classic examples of why you'd want the ability to have another mind involved and thinking, 'Hey, are we making the right decision here?'" said Walt Anderson, the Big 12's coordinator of officials. "Because here's the ultimate bottom line: Get the play right."

The Pac-12 also experimented with collaborative replay, using home games at Oregon and California as test cases. David Coleman, the Pac-12's vice president of officiating, called the results "very positive." The league decided to move forward with a central video center, reconfiguring space inside the league office to insulate where the replay officials and Director of Video Operations Mike Ortiz would be stationed.

"One thing we found out last year was our officials were at least a little hesitant to begin with, because it was a new process, but as we meandered down the road a little bit, they found out that old adage of four eyes being better than two," Ortiz said. "The buy-in has been tremendous."

Central Michigan scored a touchdown to beat Oklahoma State last season after a poor officiating decision gave the Chippewas a final, untimed down. J Pat Carter/Getty Images

The Big Ten has opted to go a different route. Coordinator of officials Bill Carollo lists a few reasons why he and the league have been hesitant to adopt a command center model. For one, he believes in the collaboration between head referee and replay officials on site. Carollo also oversees officials in the MAC, and they plan on expanding this type of collaborative replay for 2017.

Building out a command center is costly, and Carollo worries about the perception surrounding replay decisions that ultimately get discussed inside a league office. That is not to say Carollo is against the idea entirely. Last year, he had replay officials assigned to one game per week, and put them in a secluded area of the conference office, just to see how they would handle it if they were involved.

Carollo said there were only two reviews in those games that were flagged, out of 30 reviews. This year, the Big Ten plans on using replay officials to monitor games again, but they will now do two games per Saturday.

"We don't have enough data to convince myself or our conference that this is a great investment and it will solve all of our problems," Carollo said. "Because it doesn't guarantee that collaboration is going to be perfect and they'll never make a mistake. I've seen examples in other professional leagues where it goes to the command center, they overturn the call and by Monday or Tuesday, they decide that wasn't the right reversal."

For Benson and the Sun Belt, the decision to use the SEC command center was "a no-brainer." The two leagues already have an officiating partnership, so it made sense for the Sun Belt to save costs and use what the SEC has in place.

All the Sun Belt had to do was upgrade the technology at its home stadiums to be able to transmit feeds in real time. Benson said the total cost was less than $100,000, an expense the conference office paid out. So starting this season, the Sun Belt will have one former referee inside the SEC command center at his own station monitoring those games.

"This is just the next generation of instant replay," Benson said. "Every play is so important, and the plays that occur in the Sun Belt are just as important as the plays that occur in the SEC in terms of outcomes and what it means in the postseason. Our goal is always going to be to try and get everything right. How many calls will be changed because of collaboration? We don't know, but it only takes one that can be a difference-maker."

Given their experiences and decisions, those tasked with overseeing officiating believe in collaborative replay. Where they differ is in what form is should take.

Carollo would prefer seeing the same model used across the board, for the sake of consistency. As it stands, not every league even uses collaborative replay -- an issue that comes up in nonconference games. A big reason for the inconsistency centers on the costs to upgrade.

He also would prefer the command center model be taken outside conference offices and overseen by either College Football Officiating or the NCAA at a neutral site.

There seems to be little momentum for that idea, at least right now. When the NCAA Football Rules Committee has a chance to revisit collaborative replay in 2018, Redding believes it will be changed from an experimental rule to a permanent one, but with plenty of leeway.

"The bottom line is they're seeing this as a successful venture," Redding said. "We'll know more when the details come around in the next year, but my anticipation is the rules committee would make it broad enough so people can have a choice of ways to do it."