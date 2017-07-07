Former Purdue quarterback Eric Hunter was shot and killed in a fast food parking lot Wednesday night in Hampton, Virginia, according to police.

Hampton Police found Hunter, 46, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a Taco Bell/Kentucky Fried Chicken, and paramedics pronounced him dead prior to them reaching the hospital.

An investigation into Hunter's death is ongoing, according to police. The restaurant was closed at the time of the shooting.

Hunter played for the Boilermakers from 1989 to 1992. He was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in his debut season and ranks among the top 10 quarterbacks in school history in passing yards and touchdowns.