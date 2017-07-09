Bob Elliott, who spent 38 years coaching college football, died Saturday of complications from cancer. He was 64.

Elliott was hired as a defensive analyst at Nebraska this past winter and remained active with the program until May. He coached for nine different football programs during his lengthy career, including more than a decade at Iowa, his alma mater.

Nebraska coach Mike Riley tweeted that Nebraska was "deeply saddened" by Elliott's death.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Bob Elliott. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob's wife Joey, and his entire family. pic.twitter.com/rVrPdLbLNQ — Mike Riley (@Coach_Riley) July 9, 2017

Elliott rose to the position of assistant head coach under Hayden Fry and appeared to be in line to be Fry's successor in 1999 when he was first struck by health problems. Elliott had a rare form of blood cancer that required a bone marrow transplant. In 2012, he helped coach Notre Dame to a BCS championship game appearance while going through kidney dialysis. He received a kidney transplant in February 2013.

The son of former Michigan coach and Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott, Bob Elliott was raised in Ann Arbor and Iowa City. He played defensive back for the Hawkeyes, where he became a two-time Academic All-American and was a Rhodes Scholar candidate in 1976.

He worked as a graduate assistant for the Iowa team the year after he graduated and missed only two seasons of college football over the next four decades.