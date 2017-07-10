Even SEC football coaches occasionally make an embarrassing pocket dial on their cellphone.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said shortly after the birth of his daughter on Saturday, he was walking out of restaurant after getting some food for his wife Jen.

He looked at his cellphone and was surprised to see SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's name.

Bielema thought it was great the commissioner had called him: "This is pretty cool, the commissioner is Face Timing me, that's pretty unique!''

Sankey's response: "Why are you calling me?''

Bielema: "Oh, I'm sorry. I must have butt-dialed you.''

Bielema, the fifth-year Arkansas coach, had several light-hearted moments during his news conference Monday at SEC media days. The 47-year-old has quickly become one of the most quotable coaches in the league.