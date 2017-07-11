Former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick will be inducted into the university's Sports Hall of Fame in September.

Vick, one of the greatest players in Virginia Tech history, finished third in Heisman voting in 1999 -- the same season he led the Hokies to the national championship game. He eventually became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 draft to the Atlanta Falcons.

Vick still holds Virginia Tech records for yards-per-completion average in a season (20.4 in 1999), yards-per-attempt average in a season (12.0 in 1999) and yards-per-attempt average in a career (9.79 in 1999-2000).

Forever enshrined, forever grateful. One of my best memories as a Hokie...82 yard run vs BC ! #VirginiaTechHOF https://t.co/teEO5Ad40X — Mike Vick (@MikeVick) July 11, 2017

Last month, the Falcons honored Vick in a ceremony, and owner Arthur Blank said the team is considering retiring his No. 7 jersey. Vick's career in Atlanta ended after the 2006 season when he was sentenced to 23 months in prison for running a dogfighting operation. He returned to the NFL in 2009 and played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers.

Vick said last month he was happiest to say he could retire as an Atlanta Falcon.

In addition to Vick, Virginia Tech announced Tuesday it will also induct baseball player Tim Buheller, men's basketball player Zabian Dowdell, softball player Megan Evans and linebacker Ben Taylor into the school Hall of Fame during a ceremony on campus on Sept. 22.