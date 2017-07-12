HOOVER, Ala. -- Former Mississippi coach Houston Nutt has filed a civil lawsuit against the university and its athletics foundation, alleging a breach of his contract because of false statements he says school officials made during an ongoing NCAA investigation.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Mississippi. It alleges that coach Hugh Freeze and other school officials created a "false narrative" in an effort to place primary blame on Nutt for the NCAA investigation instead of Freeze.

Nutt was the Ole Miss football coach from 2008 to '11. Freeze has led the Rebels the past five seasons.

Ole Miss has been under investigation by the NCAA for nearly five years. The Rebels -- including Freeze -- are scheduled to speak at SEC media days on Thursday.