West Virginia is expected to be without key linebacker David Long for at least the first four games of the season because of a knee injury, a source confirmed to ESPN.com.

Sports Illustrated first reported the injury to Long's meniscus, which he suffered during an offseason workout.

Long started 10 games for the Mountaineers as a freshman last season, recording 64 tackles, including 11 in the Russell Athletic Bowl against Miami.

The Mountaineers are hopeful that Long will be able to return by Oct .7 when they travel to TCU in what figures to be a key Big 12 matchup.

This is the third year in a row that West Virginia has lost arguably its top defensive player to injury. Two years ago, All-Big 12 safety Karl Joseph suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Mountaineers' conference opener at Oklahoma. Last year, safety Dravon Askew-Henry never played a game after injuring his knee during the preseason.

West Virginia opens its season Sept. 3 against Virginia Tech in Landover, Maryland.