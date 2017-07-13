As far as Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher sees it, nobody is better than the Atlantic Coast Conference when it comes to college football these days.
"I think we've established ourselves as the premier conference in college football," Fisher proclaimed at ACC Media Day on Thursday.
The ACC made a bold statement last season by going 9-3 in bowl games, topped with Clemson knocking off Alabama to win the national title in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.
Many were calling the Big Ten the best conference in college football, but Florida State beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl and Clemson beat Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.
Fisher is not backing down from the challenge this season. The Seminoles open with Alabama on Sept. 2.
"I scheduled it, so I better be ready for it," Fisher said.
"We open with Alabama and end with Florida. That's the SEC championship [matchup] the last couple of years."
At SEC Media Days, Alabama coach Nick Saban on Wednesday compared FSU's team to an SEC squad.
"Florida State, especially, is built like an SEC team ... You know, like our teams," Saban said. "You think of Florida State, you think of fast, explosive players -- which they have a lot of. But they are also are big, physical, play great defense, tough.
"And I think it's probably Jimbo's experience in this league. That sort of why he built his team that way. And that's certainly the kind of team that they have this year."