As far as Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher sees it, nobody is better than the Atlantic Coast Conference when it comes to college football these days.

"I think we've established ourselves as the premier conference in college football," Fisher proclaimed at ACC Media Day on Thursday.

Editor's Picks Five storylines to watch at 2017 ACC Kickoff After knocking the SEC off its pedestal, what can the ACC do for an encore? Here are the storylines everyone will be talking about at the ACC Kickoff.

ACC forecast for 2017: It's Florida State vs. Clemson A season ago, Jimbo Fisher thought Florida State would be good in 2017. The time has arrived, but first the Seminoles face an ACC schedule that includes the defending national champion. Find out how the conference shapes up.

The 15 best defensive back groups in college football A healthy Derwin James should make Florida State's defensive backs tough to beat. But do the Seminoles have the best defensive back unit in college football this season? 2 Related

The ACC made a bold statement last season by going 9-3 in bowl games, topped with Clemson knocking off Alabama to win the national title in the College Football Playoff Championship Game.

Many were calling the Big Ten the best conference in college football, but Florida State beat Michigan in the Orange Bowl and Clemson beat Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

Fisher is not backing down from the challenge this season. The Seminoles open with Alabama on Sept. 2.

"I scheduled it, so I better be ready for it," Fisher said.

"We open with Alabama and end with Florida. That's the SEC championship [matchup] the last couple of years."

At SEC Media Days, Alabama coach Nick Saban on Wednesday compared FSU's team to an SEC squad.

"Florida State, especially, is built like an SEC team ... You know, like our teams," Saban said. "You think of Florida State, you think of fast, explosive players -- which they have a lot of. But they are also are big, physical, play great defense, tough.

"And I think it's probably Jimbo's experience in this league. That sort of why he built his team that way. And that's certainly the kind of team that they have this year."