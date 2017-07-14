Oregon dismissed standout receiver Darren Carrington on Friday, two weeks after the fifth-year senior's arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Ducks coach Willie Taggart said in a statement that he informed Carrington on Friday that he's no longer a member of the program.

"We will always consider Darren a Duck and support him in any way we can," Taggart said in the statement. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Oregon had indefinitely suspended Carrington following his July 1 arrest. Police stopped him in downtown Eugene after receiving a call of a possibly intoxicated driver.

Carrington projected to be Oregon's top wide receiver in his fifth season, after he led the team with 606 receiving yards and ranked second with 43 receptions in 2016. The speedy Carrington averaged 17.1 yards per receptions with 15 touchdowns during his career.

He was suspended for the College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State in January 2015, reportedly for failing an NCAA-mandated drug test. He wasn't eligible for the first half of the following season but still had 609 receiving yards and six touchdowns. While serving the suspension, Carrington was cited by police for an open container violation.

Last season, a man told The Oregonian that Carrington shoved him, causing him to fall and break his arm, hours after a game against Arizona State. Eugene police investigated the incident but ultimately did not charge Carrington.