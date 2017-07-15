Nebraska Cornhuskers senior cornerback Chris Jones is expected to be out four to six months after recently undergoing surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his left knee, coach Mike Riley announced.

Nebraska didn't specify the date of Jones' surgery. The school said Jones would not attend the Big Ten Media Day and Kickoff Luncheon in Chicago because of the injury.

Jones was named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top cornerback.

Including the Cornhuskers' 38-24 loss to Tennessee in the Music City Bowl, Jones registered 11 passes defensed and three interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, last season. He also had a sack and 41 tackles.