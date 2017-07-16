Since the hiring of Tom Herman in Austin, winning recruiting battles in the Houston area has become a central focus for Texas in the 2018 class.

On Saturday afternoon, ESPN 300 wide receiver Al'Vonte Woodard committed to the Longhorns over Texas A&M, LSU , Ohio State and Ole Miss in what is another impactful win on the recruiting trail for Herman and staff.

Woodard, the No. 83 ranked prospect overall in the class of 2018, has been leaning to Texas for months, but the decision to commit July 15 helps continue to build the momentum for the Longhorns top 10 ranked class with a big recruiting weekend in Austin slated for next weekend.

The Under Armour All-America Game selection becomes the fourth top 15 prospect from the Lone Star State to pick Texas in the class of 2018, including the state's top ranked prospect B.J. Foster. The Longhorns inked just one of the top 15 ranked prospects from the home state in February.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pound Woodard is the tenth ESPN 300 verbal for Texas, which boasted the No. 7 ranked class prior to Woodard's announcement. The No. 11 ranked prospect in Texas joins quarterbacks Casey Thompson and Cameron Rising, a flip from Oklahoma, speedy slot receiver Rondale Moore, running back Keaontay Ingram and offensive tackle Reese Moore as ESPN 300 commitments on offense for the Longhorns.

Texas has a top 5 class in sights for the first time since 2012 with a number of ESPN 300 top targets still in play. The wish list includes cornerback's D'Shawn Jamison and Anthony Cook, teammates of Woodard at Houston Lamar, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, tight ends Luke Ford, Mustapha Muhammad and Malcolm Epps, defensive back Jalen Green, receiver's Brennan Eagles and Tommy Bush, defensive end Joseph Osaai and lineman Rafiti Ghirmai. Out of state ESPN 300 top targets include defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and offensive tackle Sione Angilau Jr.

Texas has 12 commitments with the addition of Woodard, and is expected to sign between 22-24 players come February.