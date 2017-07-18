Famed Notre Dame coach Ara Parseghian, 94, is undergoing treatment for an infection in his hip.

Parseghian has had five operations on the hip, the Chicago Tribune reports, and currently is being treated at a care facility in South Bend, Indiana.

Another surgery isn't an option for Parseghian because of his age, and the infection is being treated with antibiotics.

Former players were told via email that Parseghian isn't accepting visitors at this time and were asked to write letters to his home in Indiana.

Parseghian was 95-17-4 in 11 seasons with Notre Dame starting in 1964 and led the Fighting Irish to national titles in 1966 and 1973. He also saw success with Northwestern and Miami (Ohio).

He coached the Irish in one of the most famous ties in college football history, a 10-10 draw against Michigan State on Nov. 19, 1966. It was the first time in the 30-year history of the Associated Press poll that the No. 1 team (Notre Dame) played the No. 2 team (Michigan State). Their collective rosters included 25 All-Americans, 10 NFL first-round draft picks and 31 future pros.

Parseghian later became a television analyst and has remained involved with his former programs. He was an honorary captain for Northwestern's homecoming game in 2010 and has kept in regular communication with Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Associated Press contributed to this report.