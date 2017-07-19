Name that tune: Best walk-up song for each Top 25 coach

Last week Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen suggested that the routine of conference media days might get a little shot of energy if he and his fellow SEC coaches were granted some walk-up music -- a la baseball players approaching home plate -- while they approached the podium for questions.

A week later, at Big 12 media days, Kliff Kingsbury wasn't too pumped about the Justin Bieber soundtrack for his entrance theme. With that in mind, we've decided to help out the coaches of each Top 25 program by picking a song that would get all of them fired up for anything from a long string of repetitive preseason questions to an actual game-day kickoff.

Ohio State's Urban Meyer: "It's Time for War" by LL Cool J

Meyer started playing this 2008 song from LL Cool J in the Buckeyes' practice facility on repeat leading into one of his first games against rival Michigan. "Players will get tired of hearing that song," he said at the time, but a few years later and coming off a tough postseason finish, it seems appropriate to resurrect the first track on LL Cool J's comeback album.

Florida State's Jimbo Fisher: "You're the Best" by Joe Esposito

Fisher was unequivocal in what he felt about the ACC's place in the pecking order of college football conferences this summer. The league and Ralph Macchio of "The Karate Kid" are both the best around.

Alabama's Nick Saban: "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones

Saban and his wife like to listen to this classic on their way home from Crimson Tide victories. Since an Alabama win is pretty darn close to a foregone conclusion in most games these days, might as well start playing it as soon as he arrives.

Editor's Picks Who has the most to prove on each Top 25 team? Kelly Bryant has plenty of company this summer. He's trying to follow Deshaun Watson and win the Clemson QB job, which makes him one of the players with the most to prove on his Top 25 team.

What's the biggest summer recruiting news for each Top 25 team? Every college football team has a recruiting wish list to occupy the summer. Need a quarterback prospect? Several programs want the same five-star guy: Justin Fields. See the biggest issue for each Top 25 team.

Who is the Bryce Harper on each Top 25 college football team? Hunter Renfrow's touchdown catch helped Clemson win the national championship, but he might have been a better baseball prospect. And he's not alone. The top 25 college football teams all have players with strong connections to baseball. 2 Related

USC's Clay Helton: "Redhead Walking" by R.E.M.

"Heed what this wise man says, keep away from redheads," R.E.M. sang a decade ago. Fellow Pac-12 coaches would be wise to follow that advice this fall when Helton and redheaded star quarterback Sam Darnold make their entrance.

Penn State's James Franklin: "On to the Next One" by Jay Z featuring Swizz Beatz

During Penn State's impressive finish to the 2016 season, Franklin developed a habit of repeating his next opponent's name ad nauseam to stay focused on the task at hand. The repetition, along with the fact that Jay Z is one of his favorite musicians, makes this song any easy choice for Franklin.

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy: "I Want My Mullet Back" by Billy Ray Cyrus

We all want the mullet back. This one edged out another strong contender for Gundy -- The Spencer Davis Group's "I'm a Man."

Clemson's Dabo Swinney: "Hotline Bling" by Drake

This was the soundtrack for one of the Internet's first videos of Swinney dancing in the locker room with his players. Anything that inspires more of those moves is an obvious choice in our book.

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley: "Hot Rod Lincoln" by Commander Cody

Riley was born more than a decade after this song was released (1971), but a tune about a lightning-fast newcomer named Lincoln fits too well to pass up.

Washington's Chris Petersen: "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

CCR is Petersen's favorite band, and this song about a man born without the luxury of a silver spoon in his mouth probably speaks to the coach who battled against Power 5 schools for more than a decade at Boise State.

Auburn's Gus Malzahn: "Mr. Speed" by KISS

The man who cranked offenses up to a new velocity during his time at Auburn needs to get his team moving at full speed ahead this fall.

Wisconsin's Paul Chryst: "Homecoming" by Kanye West

No, we don't believe Chryst is much of a Kanye fan. But for one of two men on this list born in the town in which he now coaches (along with Boise State's Bryan Harsin) this song felt right for Chryst in his third season at his alma mater.

LSU's Ed Orgeron: "Louisiana Man" by Johnny Cash

The original was sung by Doug Kershaw, but the low, calm and distinctive voice of Cash's version seems to fit Coach O just right.

Georgia's Kirby Smart: "Locked and Loaded" by Jackyl

With 10 returners on defense, a young stud at quarterback and a top recruiting class joining them this summer, Smart's Bulldogs have what they need to make a run at the SEC East crown. The Southern rock band that got its start in Kennesaw is probably hoping that Georgia is locked and loaded.

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: "Who's Got It Better Than Us?" by Bailey

When you make a cameo in the music video while driving a bright yellow convertible, you don't have much choice but to use the song as your walk-up anthem.

Miami's Mark Richt: "Complete Control " by The Clash

Now that he's out of Athens, Richt hasn't lost control of anything.

Stanford's David Shaw: "Revenge of the Nerds" by the Rubinoos

As a former Stanford player himself (who won only three games as a senior in 1994), Shaw and his players have both embraced their nerdy reputation and used it to become Pac-12 bullies.

Louisville's Bobby Petrino: "Flying High Again" by Ozzy Osbourne

Petrino and Heisman winner Lamar Jackson have the Cardinals offense flying high in the coach's second stop at Louisville. It's also hard to argue with the lyrics, "People thinking I'm crazy, but I'm in demand."

Kansas State's Bill Snyder: "Back in the Saddle" by Aerosmith

Snyder, 77, is in Manhattan for another go-round in his second tenure as the Wildcats' head coach. It was tempting to go with "Back in the Saddle Again" written by Gene Autry in 1939 since that is the year Snyder was born, but Aerosmith's rendition provides a little more juice.

USF's Charlie Strong: "Cake by the Ocean" by DNCE

Strong baked his cake in Texas. Now he inherits some pretty good ingredients right by the ocean in Tampa.

West Virginia's Dana Holgorsen: "Bulls on Parade" by Rage Against The Machine

Holgorsen looks like he knows his way around a mosh pit. Plus, with the string of Red Bulls he slams on the West Virginia sideline, this track made sense.

Florida's Jim McElwain: "Fins" by Jimmy Buffett

The only sharks that the Gators' head man needs to worry about in 2017 are on land. They are the rest of the teams circling the defending SEC East champs.

Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente: "Enter Sandman" by Metallica

It comes with the territory. There's no need to mess with the best walk-up music in college football.

Texas's Tom Herman: "They Don't Know" by Paul Wall

Herman -- who had Paul Wall make him a custom grill while coaching at Houston -- is trying to surprise a lot of people in the Lone Star State like the Texan rapper.

Boise State's Bryan Harsin: "Ain't Going Down" by Garth Brooks

A big Garth Brooks fan, Harsin has done his best to keep the Broncos rolling in the first three seasons back at his alma mater.

Washington State's Mike Leach: "He's a Pirate" by Hans Zimmer

Leach loves him some swashbuckling outlaws, and the theme song from "Pirates of the Caribbean" will get your blood pumping whether you're walking into a rivalry game or an interview at media day.