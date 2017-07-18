FRISCO, Texas -- Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, who announced in February that he was diagnosed with throat cancer, said on Tuesday at Big 12 media days that he's doing well as he continues to recover.

"I'm doing fine," Snyder said. "The recovery is ongoing, quite obviously. I'm doing fine, getting around fine and don't have any issues right now, other than trying to prepare for the season."

Snyder issued a statement early this year announcing his condition and noted that he was getting treatment and doctors projected "a positive outcome" for Snyder, who is 77. The diagnosis didn't prevent Snyder from attending the Wildcats' spring practice, and he sounded on Tuesday like it wouldn't have a significant impact going into the 2017 season.

Bill Snyder is 202-105-1 in 25 years as Kansas State head coach. Scott Sewell/USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, Snyder also elaborated on the decision offensive lineman Scott Frantz made to publicly announce that he is gay. Frantz told his teammates a year ago but made it public last week.

"I appreciated our players' response and the response of our coaches and Scott's response as well to his teammates," Snyder said. "Their thought was, 'OK, fine, let's move on.' They cared about him, he cared about his teammates and the coaches cared about him and he cared about the coaches, so it wasn't a major issue."

Snyder said there was extensive discussion with Frantz prior to his public announcement.

"Yes, I had some uncertainty about it at that particular point in time and the impact," Snyder said. "We talked about the impact it might have -- not on his teammates in regards to how they felt -- but the response from outside, the social media response, the response of the fan base, the response of the faculty and administration and the world, so to speak, and cautioning him that there could be some issues because of that.

"We talked about it for an extensive period of time. What impressed me so much and allowed me to contact [ESPN reporter] Holly [Rowe] about it was the fact that he wanted to do it for the right reasons. ... What he wanted to do was to help others, which was important to me. He wanted the opportunity to feel free to live his life, as he would like to do so and he felt hindered prior to that [announcement] being able to do so. I appreciated those things, because I thought they were meaningful. ... I think the response has been excellent up to this point in time. I'm proud of him and I'm proud of our players and how they handled it."