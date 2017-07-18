        <
          Texas' Reese Leitao to serve 2-game suspension to start season

          8:35 PM ET
          Sam Khan Jr.
          FRISCO, Texas -- Texas incoming freshman tight end Reese Leitao will serve a two-game suspension at the start of the 2017 season, coach Tom Herman said Tuesday.

          While visiting with a small group of local reporters, including the Austin American-Statesman, on Tuesday following his appearances at Big 12 media days, Herman announced that Leitao -- who was arrested on a felony drug charge in February but later pleaded it down to a misdemeanor -- will miss the Longhorns' games against Maryland on Sept. 2 and San Jose State on Sept. 9.

          Leitao, a 6-foot-4, 234-pound three-star prospect from Jenks, Oklahoma, signed with the Longhorns in February, but held offers from several Power 5 conference programs, including Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma State and TCU. He was arrested that same month on a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school. According to the Statesman, Leitao had 20 Xanax pills -- 19 hidden in his underwear -- and about $1,300 in cash. In May, he reached a plea agreement and received a four-year probationary sentence.

          Following the May announcement that the school would allow Leitao to keep his scholarship and enroll, athletic director Mike Perrin released a statement saying that "all indications are that he's a young man with a history of good character and behavior who made a poor decision," and that Leitao "has taken ownership of his mistake and the consequences that come with it."

