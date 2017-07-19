Former coach Tommy Tuberville has joined ESPN as an analyst for college football telecasts, it was announced Wednesday.

Tuberville compiled a 159-99 record as head coach at Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati over a career that has spanned 20 seasons.

"Tommy has been a staple in college football for many years, having experienced nearly every situation as a head coach" senior coordinating producer Lee Fitting said. "We want him to bring that experience to our telecast, informing fans on the dynamics of a head coach's thought process, not only in a given moment but leading up to and following that moment."

Tuberville, who played safety at Southern Arkansas, began his college coaching career as an assistant at Arkansas State (1980-84). He then was part of a staff that won three national championships at Miami from 1986 to 1993, before heading to Texas A&M as defensive coordinator in 1994.