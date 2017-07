Quarterback Tom Flacco, the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco, is transferring from Western Michigan, the school said.

The 22-year-old junior had been in a quarterback competition with redshirt sophomore Jon Wassink.

Junior Tom Flacco is transferring from Western Michigan. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Flacco has been granted a full release with no restrictions, but if he transfers to another Division I school he will have to sit out a year.

Flacco was a two-sport standout as a high schooler in New Jersey and was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.