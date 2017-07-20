Florida Gators safety Marcell Harris will miss the 2017 season after the senior tore an Achilles tendon during team activities Wednesday.

Harris started eight games in 2016 and had 73 tackles, two interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery. He also scored a touchdown on special teams.

No surgery date has been set as of yet.

"As a coach this is one of the hardest things you are faced with," Florida coach Jim McElwain said in a statement. "... It is tough to see a player invest so much in himself and his teammates and have this happen, but I do know that we will support him every step of the way as he works through this injury."

Florida, which signed six defensive backs in its last recruiting class, could move cornerback Chauncey Gardner to safety to compete with Jeawon Taylor or Quincy Lenton.

The Gators, vying for a third consecutive SEC East title, have just three returning starters as they'll open the season against Michigan on Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Edward Aschoff contributed to this report.