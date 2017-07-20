TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama running back B.J. Emmons has transferred to Hutchinson Community College.

Hutchinson football coach Rion Rhoades said Thursday that Emmons has already arrived at the Kansas junior college.

Alabama running back B.J. Emmons (21), who rushed for 173 yards as a freshman in 2016, has transferred to Hutchinson Community College. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Emmons was one of the nation's top running back recruits in 2016. He rushed for 173 yards as a freshman. He sustained a foot injury against Texas A&M.

He was the fifth-ranked running back and the 62nd player overall in the ESPN 300 Class of 2016 rankings at the time of his commitment to Alabama. Emmons was stuck in a crowded backfield, where Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough and freshman Najee Harris are all former five-star recruits.

Sophomore Josh Jacobs was a less-heralded recruit, but he also topped 500 yards rushing last season.

Emmons would be able to transfer to another FBS program after one season.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report