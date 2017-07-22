A South Alabama football practice facility still under construction collapsed Saturday in Mobile.

Athletic director Joel Erdmann tweeted that there were no other injuries, along with a picture of the collapse's aftermath.

Jaguar Training Center collapsed this afternoon - thankfully nobody hurt - incredible site - will be gathering information - Go Jags! pic.twitter.com/gdfdtXS27L — Joel Erdmann (@JagsAD) July 22, 2017

"At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, the structure of the Jaguar Training Center, a covered athletics practice facility that is under construction on the University of South Alabama campus, fell within the construction limits of the site," a university spokesman said. "No workers were present in that area at the time.

"University Police secured the scene of the event, which is under investigation. No determination has been made at this time about the cause."

Last month, Erdmann told AL.com that the Jaguars hoped to open the facility by late in the 2017 season. According to the newspaper, the facility was set to include a full football field and was to be 65 feet in height, allowing for all drills aside from punting.

South Alabama opens the season Sept. 2 against Ole Miss.